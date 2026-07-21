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A software glitch in the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission computer system improperly registered about 6,600 noncitizens to vote in 2023, but fewer than 400 cast ballots in elections between 2023 and 2024, Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced Tuesday.

During the news conference at the State House, Sherrill said she only learned a few days ago about the error that happened in June 2023, when Phil Murphy was governor.

“When New Jerseyans applied for a driver’s license or identification at the MVC, they were asked if they wanted to register to vote,” Sherrill said. “Some individuals indicated that they weren’t citizens and weren’t eligible to vote, but the software registered them anyway.”

Sherrill said it is unacceptable that the vendor released software with such a glaring error.

“It’s unacceptable that the MVC took a year to get this issue fixed, and it’s unacceptable that no one in the previous administration brought this to light, demanded accountability, or took action when it happened years ago,” Sherrill said.

She said the software glitch registered noncitizens as Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters, and that the error was not fixed until June 2024.

Sherrill said that after finding out about the error last Wednesday, she immediately ordered an investigation to be launched.

“Currently, the Division of Elections is working to ensure that anyone who is illegally registered is removed from the voter rolls,” she said.

She said that for too long, the Trenton playbook has been to avoid tackling and solving tough problems.

“I am working to create a different culture, one where we are both effective and transparent. This failure didn’t occur under my watch, but accountability starts now,” the governor said.

“We’re sending letters to the people impacted by this error, and we will remove anyone from the voter rolls who may have improperly registered under the previous administration,” she added.