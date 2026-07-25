From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia teenagers are learning the centuries-old craft of hand screen printing at the Fabric Workshop and Museum, continuing a focus on arts education for young people that dates to the institution’s founding in 1977.

Marion “Kippy” Bolton Stroud, a Philadelphian and philanthropist, started the organization with the mission and purpose of educating young workers and artists in an apprenticeship model, said Christina Roberts, director of education at the museum.

“Students could come here and learn about screen printing on fabric, and [then] those skills would translate, and youth could go on to work in the factories in Philadelphia,” she said.

Although the cultural and industrial sector has changed, youth education and professional development remains a core piece of the museum’s work, Roberts said, and its high school apprenticeship program is a key part of that legacy.

The museum is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, and teen engagement coordinator Anthony Folks said the high school apprenticeship program exemplifies the organization’s commitment to the “direct connection between making and looking.”

“The studio was kind of built off of the high school program and getting young artists into the print studio with master printers,” said Folks, a multimedia teaching artist. “And so we’re still doing it, and you know we’re still here, we’re still striving and the program is still doing what it was meant to do.”

In three yearly cohorts, groups of four or five Philadelphia teenagers receive a stipend to learn the art of hand screen printing on fabric.

“It introduces them to museum spaces in a live studio, as well as gives them some professional development and teaches them a hard skill, which is screen printing,” Folks said.

The process requires teamwork and promotes creativity and professional development skills, Roberts said.

“It’s very critical at this age for the students to come in and learn how to work together and how to collaborate and how to be in a professional setting,” she said. “Those are really valuable skills, and those are skills that transfer to any walk of life.”

Printing as practice for life and work

On a recent Thursday, one of two summer cohorts gathered in the studio at the museum, looking on as Folks explained how they would start to make prints of patterns that each student had designed.

In hand screen printing, a design is photographically exposed onto a woven mesh screen to create a stencil. The artist then uses a squeegee to push ink through the stencil so that the image appears on fabric or paper placed beneath the screen.

Folks said students will often be “shy” and “a little quiet” when they first start the program. Over the subsequent three months, though, they gain confidence quickly, in part thanks to the tangible result of their artistic efforts, he said.

“It can be a little scary, and then, you know, they’re basically helping run the place,” he said with a laugh.

By the end of the course, each student will create an 8-foot banner with a repeating design screen printed the length of the fabric.