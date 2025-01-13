From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

If there were a Super Bowl for quilt making, QuiltCon would be it. The national event, which will take place Feb. 20–23 in Phoenix, attracts quilt submissions from across the United States and around the world.

This year, a group of students from Cut & Sew PHL in Mount Airy will take part after several of their quilts were accepted for display. According to Cut & Sew PHL owner Melissa Clouser-Missett, QuiltCon’s broad reach makes it a prime destination for quilters of every skill level.

“We submitted our applications in October and then we heard back in December that all five of our submissions were accepted,” she said. “QuiltCon had over 2,000 submissions this year!”

Annabelle Vincent, a 12-year-old Greene Street Friends School student, said completing quilts gives her a feeling of accomplishment. Her latest quilt, inspired by an online artist, features vibrant hues.

“It is a perfect orange with a mix of summery colors, yellow and pinkish,” she said. “When I am working on the quilt the process is slow.”