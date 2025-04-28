Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Karl Brown has been exporting Pennsylvania-made snack foods abroad for over three decades across 85 countries.

Brown is the CEO of Pretzel Pete and SB Global in the Philadelphia suburb of Hatboro.

Founded in the 1990s, the company has grown to 60 employees. Typically, the federal government promotes U.S. exports through insurance guarantees via the export-import bank, which says it has secured $4.6 million in exports for the local manufacturer over the past decade.

Brown remembers when the U.S. imposed a 25% tariff on imports from China during President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

China retaliated with 25% tariffs on U.S. imports in return, which made a big dent in his business.

At the time, consumers in China had developed a taste for Pennsylvania-made snack products like pretzels and marshmallows. For decades, American-made products had a cachet and sold for higher prices in global markets. But sometimes the price is too high, even for premium products.

“I had developed a very substantial business in China, it was by far our largest market,” Brown said. “As a result of the tariffs, our business to that market dropped by 80%, which was a very significant hit.”

Since then, the company has built a customer base across Canada and Germany.

But now, there’s a 25% reciprocal tariff for goods exported to Canada and 10% tariff for U.S. exports to Germany under Trump’s second term.

“Both of those have been in the cross-hairs and have either implemented or were threatening to implement reciprocal tariffs,” Brown said.

While some companies can afford to relocate their manufacturing facilities to avoid tariffs, it would be difficult for local businesses to find the workforce and raise the capital to manufacture those snack products in markets like Canada.

“The weaponizing of tariffs on our side is the wrong way to go about it,” he said. Instead, there are other trade barriers in the way.

A few weeks ago, the remnants of Brown’s exports to China were cancelled.

The U.S. imposed tariffs up to 145% and China reciprocated with 125% tariffs. That’s a sticky situation because many exports are custom-made for each country.

“We sometimes have to use different ingredients, we almost always have to use different packaging. We have a major cost because now we’re stuck with [that] product,” he said.