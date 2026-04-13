On Monday, Philadelphia City Council will hold a public hearing on a legislative package of seven bills that would restrict federal immigration enforcement activities in the city.

“When federal agents are terrorizing our communities and executing American citizens in the street, we must take action,” Councilmember and Minority Leader Kendra Brooks told a crowd in January at a rally announcing the legislation, just days after federal immigration enforcement agents had shot and killed a second U.S. citizen in Minneapolis.

“ICE is already here in Philadelphia, tearing families apart and forcing people to live in fear,” she said. “Every day we’re seeing new reports of ICE’s cruelty and violence. I refuse to wait for another person to be publicly murdered before we take action on this issue.”

Here is everything you need to know about the bills, including how you can voice your thoughts to Council at Monday’s hearing.

What does Philadelphia’s ‘ICE Out’ legislation entail?

If approved by Council and made law, the measures would:

Prohibit ICE agents and all other law enforcement officers from wearing masks or using unmarked vehicles, and require them to display badges, with exceptions for undercover work, SWAT teams and medical purposes.

Codify the city’s longstanding commitment to not participating in collaboration agreements with ICE under its 287(g) program.

Prohibit city agencies, including police, from collaborating with ICE and other federal civil immigration enforcement agents absent a judicial warrant.

Prohibit city agencies from collecting information on people’s citizenship or immigration status and sharing that information or other personal data with ICE.

Prohibit discrimination based on citizenship or immigration status by city agencies, employers, housing providers or businesses.

Bar ICE from conducting raids on city-owned properties.

Ban ICE access, absent a judicial warrant, to city-owned spaces, including libraries, health centers, shelters and rec centers.

Which members of Philadelphia City Council support the bills?

At-large Councilmembers Kendra Brooks, Working Families Party, and Rue Landau, Democratic Party, introduced the legislation in January. All seven of the bills have a veto-proof majority of the 17-member Council signed on as sponsors, and every member has signed on to co-sponsor at least one of the seven bills.