Montgomery County activists push for all 62 municipalities to pass welcoming policies

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Immigrant rights activists in Montgomery County are calling on local governments to pass policies limiting police collaboration with federal immigration enforcement agents.

“We have 62 municipalities,” said Rabbi Elyse Wechterman, a member of Montco Community Watch, a network of residents that monitors and documents activity by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the region. “That means that there are 62 different police departments and administrations and organizations that interact with the public and can be co-opted and used by the federal government in ways that they’re not intended.”

Since the beginning of June, Monto Community Watch organizers have documented 97 confirmed detentions and 31 suspected detentions by ICE agents in the county. The majority of those people were detained on their way to or from work, said Stephanie Vincent, a leader with Montco Community Watch and lead organizer with Community for Change Montgomery County.

ICE has detained many people in Norristown, she said, but has also ramped up activity in Abington, Perkiomenville, Ambler, Souderton, King of Prussia and Plymouth Meeting.

Wechterman said organizers are aware of six townships and boroughs that have passed “welcoming” policies or released public statements outlining their intent to limit local police’s collaboration with ICE. Montgomery County, she noted, has passed an internal policy.

The local measures are a “great start,” Wechterman said, but “none of them are complete.”

Organizers with Montco Community Watch and Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition say a welcoming policy:

Limits collaboration, communication and data sharing by local authorities with ICE and other federal agencies, absent a judicial warrant or a requirement by law

Prevents contracts with ICE, such as the 287(g) program

Prevents the leasing of municipal facilities for ICE detention, processing or training

Prevents local officials and officers from asking about immigration or citizenship status unless required by law

Establishes accountability and consequences if those policies are not followed

“The policy needs to be clear,” said Julio Rodriguez, political director at PIC. “A public commitment that police will do everything in their power to not work in carrying out federal immigration enforcement unless there’s a judicial warrant, and real accountability when officers don’t obey those rules.”

Vincent said Jenkintown’s police policy on ICE is a “perfect example” of why activists are pushing for public policies and ordinances, versus internal policies.