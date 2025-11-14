Both Scott and Jenkintown Mayor Gabriel Lerman told WHYY News on Thursday that they are working to revise the policy in response to community members’ concerns. They said they do not yet have a timeline for when the policy will be updated.

Lerman said the policy “has things that need to be fixed in it.” He said that although some of the measure’s content is “consistent” with what borough officials discussed as important, there are other elements that “are not in line with those expectations.”

He did not say exactly what will be in the updated policy, but he said it “will reflect … [that] we value everyone’s rights in this community, regardless of their immigration status.”

“The Jenkintown borough Police Department doesn’t have the authority to enforce immigration law. So that’s not something that they would need to be directly involved in. So our community feels that immigrants are important,” Lerman said. “We don’t want to create a policy that makes immigrants feel afraid to come to Jenkintown, whether that’s, you know, to live here or visit here.”

Borough Council Vice President Christian Soltysiak, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, said in a statement that she agrees with Lerman.

“I want immigrants to feel welcome and safe in Jenkintown,” she wrote.

Justin Mixon, a Jenkintown-based immigration attorney, said he was “shocked” when he first read the policy. Mixon said he is concerned for the safety of his clients who live in the borough or travel through it.

“I couldn’t imagine that our little borough would would have a policy like that, because I knew that in Montgomery County, in Pennsylvania, since January, really, there’s been a movement to define the rules to make sure that police aren’t dabbling in immigration enforcement, because it’s not what they’re trained for,” he said. “It’s not what our tax dollars should be paying for.”

Mixon said some of the language could allow racial profiling.

“In this climate, November 2025, you know, with the stories on the news, ICE in the streets, grabbing people just for speaking Spanish,” he said. “So I wanted this to be a safe place, and it has been. It has been from 2017 until now.”

Scott said the general order came about when he was updating a number of police department regulations and realized that there was no policy on “dealing with immigration authorities.” He said the borough is taking feedback from people in and outside of the borough.

“We’re not going to just dismiss this,” he said. “We are a welcoming community. We are not one of these communities that’s going to be actively engaged in trying to not treat everyone with this dignity and respect.”