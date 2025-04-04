Montco residents press county to protect immigrants with Welcoming Act

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Montgomery County residents are asking commissioners to pass a Welcoming Act to protect the county’s immigrant residents.

Over the past month, residents have spoken up at board meetings, encouraging commissioners to guarantee protections for their immigrant neighbors.

Thursday night’s meeting in Lower Merion Township was no different.

Pam Albright of Cheltenham Township was one of six people who spoke about concerns over the Trump administration’s enforcement actions against immigrants, including those with legal status.

“In our neighborhood, we were really heartbroken to find out that a lot of kids … were talking about how they were afraid their parents were going to get deported,” Albright said. “I don’t like to hear that kind of trauma that our kids are experiencing. So I want us to be able to protect our neighbors and friends who are vital members of our community.”

Randy Libros, a Cheltenham Township resident, said he and other neighbors ran a Know Your Rights Training recently for immigrant community members.

“We’ve been really concerned about what’s going on and where we’re seeing, even in just the recent days and weeks, people who were here legally have been snatched up and deported,” he said, asking for the county’s “full support” in protecting immigrant community members.