Montco residents press county to protect immigrants with Welcoming Act
Demands include clear language around legal noncooperation with ICE and a resolution to ensure the Montgomery County Correctional Facility is not used to hold ICE detainees.
Montgomery County residents are asking commissioners to pass a Welcoming Act to protect the county’s immigrant residents.
Over the past month, residents have spoken up at board meetings, encouraging commissioners to guarantee protections for their immigrant neighbors.
Thursday night’s meeting in Lower Merion Township was no different.
Pam Albright of Cheltenham Township was one of six people who spoke about concerns over the Trump administration’s enforcement actions against immigrants, including those with legal status.
“In our neighborhood, we were really heartbroken to find out that a lot of kids … were talking about how they were afraid their parents were going to get deported,” Albright said. “I don’t like to hear that kind of trauma that our kids are experiencing. So I want us to be able to protect our neighbors and friends who are vital members of our community.”
Randy Libros, a Cheltenham Township resident, said he and other neighbors ran a Know Your Rights Training recently for immigrant community members.
“We’ve been really concerned about what’s going on and where we’re seeing, even in just the recent days and weeks, people who were here legally have been snatched up and deported,” he said, asking for the county’s “full support” in protecting immigrant community members.
Demands include clear language around data sharing and noncooperation — within the limits of the law — with Immigration Customs and Enforcement, as well as a resolution from commissioners to ensure that the Montgomery County Correctional Facility will not be used to hold ICE detainees.
Commissioners Neil Makhija and Jamila Winder both said they would consider legislation related to a Welcoming Act. Makhija also highlighted the commissioners’ decision to create the director of immigrant affairs position, which longtime ACLAMO executive director Nelly Jiménez-Arévalo has filled.
“We have 100,000 people in Montgomery County who are foreign-born and immigrants, and they’re our friends, they’re our neighbors, they’re my parents, right?” Makhija said. “They’re essential to everything that is great about our county and what we appreciate here. So we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that we adequately represent and serve them as well as any other residents. So you have that assurance from me, and thank you for organizing with your neighbors.”
Makhija and Winder also emphasized the limits of the county’s authority. County Solicitor Benjamin Field pointed to the complexities of establishing a policy around cooperation with ICE for municipal police forces.
“The county doesn’t have control over the municipality actions in the Pennsylvania structure,” he said. “So there is, you know, an importance of just being clear with the boundaries of what a Welcoming Act can do in terms of protecting residents and making sure people understand the limits of the county authority and interactions with the government.”
Commissioner Jamila Winder said she is open to considering a Welcoming Act, but noted that the county also has to walk “a tightrope” to ensure it receives necessary federal funds.
“I’m committed to working with our solicitor to see what we can do without jeopardizing all of the federal funds that we rely on to deliver our programs and services,” she said. “So we’ve got to continue to stand up for our friends and neighbors, and it takes courage to make decisions to do that. So if you all across Montgomery County can continue to be loud about this issue, we’ll do what we can behind the scenes to execute the full power of our role, and protect our friends and neighbors.”
