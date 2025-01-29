From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

From the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, his executive order on immigration enforcement has reignited fear and uncertainty among immigrant communities across the nation.

Under former President Joe Biden administration’s immigration policy, officers were not permitted to arrest migrants at what were called “sensitive locations” like churches or schools. The Trump administration swiftly reversed that policy and will now allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to access those locations. That’s raised concerns for immigrants, leaving students, families and educators grappling with the potential implications of federal agents targeting students.

While concerns have risen since the inauguration, the fear isn’t new. In 2020, Rony Baltazar-Lopez, a former school board member in the Milford School District, attempted to preemptively address such scenarios. Baltazar-Lopez, the first Latino to serve on Milford’s board, proposed a policy aimed at protecting undocumented students and ensuring the district’s schools remained a sanctuary. Despite his efforts, the policy failed to pass.

“I wanted to be preemptive and make sure that we had something in place for the school district because I had seen that other school districts like Christina School District and Red Clay, for example, they both had some type of policy or resolutions that affirmed their stance for immigrants and for undocumented students,” he said. “When we talk about undocumented students, it’s not just them that are hurt by these [executive orders]. It’s also the entire classroom. When you see your friends [or] your students, if you’re a teacher, being removed, it really affects the morale and environment around everybody.”

His proposed policy would have required judicial warrants for any federal agents requesting access to student records or entering school grounds. However, the board at the time dismissed the need, citing existing federal privacy laws like the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

He believed that relying on existing federal laws was not enough.

“They didn’t think it was necessary and at one point it was stated by the school district that FERPA already guarantees [protections],” said Baltazar-Lopez. “My inclination was to kind of make it a forceful policy or resolution to make it well known that we were going to stand for and protect undocumented students.”