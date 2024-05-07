Delaware’s 14,000 immigrants eligible for naturalization face complex path to citizenship

It’s more complicated than it seems

“One of the things that is difficult sometimes, it’s really a mixed bag of education. Some people [have] several degrees and some people only went to school through a certain grade in elementary school,” McAfee said. “Sometimes it’s the language barrier.”

Other challenges often include dealing with complex bureaucracy, enduring lengthy wait times, facing high costs and fees associated with the process and meeting stringent eligibility criteria.

McAfee points out that the primary internal issue is the limited availability of immigration attorneys and specialists relative to the significant demand within the immigrant community.

“In the United States, there’s approximately 12,000 immigration lawyers. That’s obviously not a very large number considering our population. We only have about 2,400 accredited reps in the United States,” she noted. “If you look at just the undocumented population, if they were to come for services, that would be like 1,465 to 1.”

That’s where organizations like Community Legal Aid Society, Latin American Community Center and La Esperanza play a crucial role in supporting immigrants seeking status and citizenship. Some even provide essential civic classes and ESL programs to assist immigrants in their journey.

Since McAfee took over the specialist role at Catholic Charities last year, they’ve facilitated 11 naturalizations, sought protected status for 25 individuals and assisted 30 people with employment authorization. Notably, these services do not guarantee approval.

La Esperanza in Georgetown serves the Latino population in Sussex County. Co-executive director Bryan Garcia explains that while they represent their community through the application process, part of their work is on getting immigrants to improve their English and prepare them for the civic tests.

“We’re going to help [them] get there,” he said, “[whether] that’s either through representing them in their case before immigration [authorities] to become a citizen, whether that’s helping them through our classes, which are meant to help them with their English and help them with their U.S. history and civic knowledge.”