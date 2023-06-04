Legislation that would have provided health care coverage for uninsured kids and those who are pregnant regardless of their immigration status is not moving forward in the Delaware General Assembly.

State Rep. Krista Griffith’s House Bill 317 last year, but it failed to get a vote on the House floor last year.

“House Bill 317 [would] provide an opportunity for all of Delaware’s children to have equal access to health care and lifesaving medical coverage,” she said. “We all know that when a child has good health care, their long term odds of living a better life improve. We know that that leads to fewer hospitalizations in adulthood, fewer chronic health conditions.”

While 39% of Delaware children are covered through Medicaid or CHIP, according to the 2022 Center of Children and Families research, 3.7% of children are uninsured. That includes children without legal documents to be in the U.S. Griffith said approximately 5,000 of those kids living in Delaware would have benefited from HB 317.

“I do know that there’s a gap here in Delaware in which there are children who are from families who came to this country, who are undocumented, that are not getting basic health coverage because there is no service available to them that’s affordable.”