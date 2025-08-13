‘Political theater’ and ‘grandstanding’

State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton (D), who sponsored most of the bills that failed to make the state House agenda, successfully attached much of the guts of her bills to those voted on on the House floor Tuesday.

House Speaker Melissa “Mimi” Minor-Brown (D) said that leadership limited bills under consideration to three for the special session because it was a short period of time to get fixes done quickly.

“We were all working collaboratively, so we just wanted to stick with what we knew,” she said. “And the thing is, those bills were vetted. We met with the stakeholders. The other bills, the sponsors hadn’t met with the stakeholders.”

Debate over the legislation almost immediately devolved into accusations by both parties of “political theater” and “grandstanding.” That included finger-pointing by Republicans and Democrats against their own party that lasted well into the night.

House Republicans complained about the lack of an open process. They were displeased about the suspension of rules that allowed lawmakers to vote on the legislation without the bills going through the committee process with public comment.

At one point, Republican state Rep. Mike Smith called for Gov. Matt Meyer to come to the House floor to answer questions about the property reassessment process in New Castle County as the county’s executive in the years prior to becoming governor in January.

“He’s the one that signed off on the [Request for Proposal] for Tyler Technologies,” he said. “I think it’s important if we’re going to be in a live session, if we’re going to take the time that he can face the time as well.”

Meyer did not appear in the House, nor did he take questions from reporters.

Minor-Brown said many people have questions about the property assessment process Tyler used in New Castle County.

“He may be able to answer some of the questions for folks that haven’t received the answers yet,” she said. “And he may know more about this topic than the current county executive, so I’d be happy to hear from him as well.”

The debate among members of the Democratic party in the House reflects the chasm that has widened between Wilson-Anton, her progressive colleagues and House leadership over at least the past several months.

State Rep. Claire Synder-Hall (D) seemingly accused Wilson-Anton of political grandstanding by referencing “some people” who held press conferences on their own, as Wilson-Anton did last week to highlight the bills she was sponsoring.

“I just find it unfortunate that it’s almost 7 o’clock and we haven’t yet been able to get to the bills, and part of that’s because some people in our caucus are not working with the rest of the people,” she said. “But instead dropping their own bills, calling their own press conferences and refusing to actually have a conversation with leadership.”

Wilson-Anton shot back, saying she held a press conference last week to share her legislation with the public after they were not included on Tuesday’s agenda.

“The idea behind a press conference, for those who are unfamiliar, is to share ideas with the public,” she said. “It’s an opportunity for the press to ask questions and for the press to share information with the public.

Now I would argue that that’s a good thing for democracy.”