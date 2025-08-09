What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware lawmakers are set to meet Tuesday in special session to address sky-high property tax bills for residents following the first property value reassessment in decades. But Democratic House progressives and top leaders are battling over which ideas will dominate on the floor that day.

Progressive members of the Delaware House, led by Newark Democrat Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton, held a news conference Friday to highlight bills they are sponsoring for the special session. However, the House released its agenda for Tuesday late on Friday without those bills listed for consideration. State senators have yet to release any proposals in that chamber.

Much of the tax burden in New Castle County has fallen on homeowners while many commercial properties saw decreases. Frustrated residents have taken to social media, attended city and county council meetings and contacted their state representatives to voice their anger over new valuations that may have risen hundreds of dollars or more.

More than a dozen bills on dealing with the property assessment turmoil have been filed by state representatives. The special session is currently expected to last one day.

The exclusion of the fellow Democrats’ legislation may suggest the widening of a rift between more House leaders and the more liberal wing that’s been brewing for several months or more.

Wilson-Anton complained Friday that top House members have acted as a roadblock to implementing more progressive legislation and did not communicate with Democratic lawmakers affiliated with the Working Families Party.

“I think the ball is 100% in leadership’s court,” she said. “I’m not going to waste my time trying to convince someone that my ideas are valid and worth conversation and deliberation.”

House Speaker Melissa “Mimi” Minor-Brown in response touted the progressive legislation passed earlier this year under her leadership.

“Dying with dignity, look how long it took to get that bill done,” Minor-Brown said. “Constitutional amendment to the death penalty. We could not get that done. I, as speaker, made sure that we got that bill across the finish line.”