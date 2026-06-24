Philadelphia’s Avenue of the Arts introduces South Broad Street’s green future
A $150 million plan to beautify a mile of South Broad has begun with a “beta test.”Listen 1:16
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A new traffic median in front of Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center on South Broad Street has been rebuilt as a 230-foot-long green ribbon elevated a couple of feet above the asphalt, planted with canopy trees and blooming flowers.
The new green space, which is not accessible to pedestrians, is a taste of what developer Carl Dranoff and Avenue of the Arts Inc. have in mind for the mile-long stretch of Broad Street from City Hall to Washington Avenue.
“We call it our beta project to show people what’s coming,” said Dranoff, Avenue of the Arts Inc. board chair. “We’ve taken a derelict, weed-strewn concrete bunker of a median strip, which we call an ugly duckling, and have made it into a beautiful swan.”
Dubbed Avenue of the Arts 2.0, the $150 million master plan aims to envelope South Broad Street in greenery, redesigning its sidewalks with continuous planters large enough to contain full-size trees and carving out niches for public art and performance spaces.
The fully realized plan will be years in the making. Construction is taking an iterative approach, designing and building a block at a time as resources allow. Reconstruction of the sidewalks of the 300 block of South Broad will begin in 2027.
Avenue of the Arts Inc. pushed to get the initial median strip finished early so it would be in place for an anticipated busy summer.
“While this may be the first block, it sends a powerful message that progress is here and visible,” said board member Tiffany White.
The ambitious beautification vision came from Dranoff, who has developed a handful of major real estate projects along South Broad Street, including the Symphony House and Arthaus residential towers.
Beyond adding a few planters and street trees, the plan involves rethinking the avenue’s parking, dropoff zones, loading zones and bus stops. The aggressive reconstruction impacts underground utility systems as well as the SEPTA and PATCO subway infrastructures. South Broad Street is part of Pennsylvania Highway 611, which requires collaboration with the state Department of Transportation.
“When we started this process four years ago, people said, ‘No, it couldn’t be done. The state, the city, they won’t let you do it,’” Dranoff said. “It turns out that we have outstanding government officials who not only helped us to get to where we are today, but we got encouragement from them and we got problem-solving.”
Ultimately, Dranoff said his vision is to put the Avenue of the Arts on par with the grand corridors of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile and Paris’ Champs-Élysée.
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