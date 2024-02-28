The Kimmel Center’s Verizon Hall will be renamed for singer Marian Anderson

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Since it opened in 2001, the main performance venue inside the Kimmel Center, the home of the Philadelphia Orchestra, has been called Verizon Hall due to a $14.5 million gift from the cell phone service company.

That naming contract expired in January. Former orchestra board chair Richard Worley and his wife Leslie Anne Miller have jumped in and donated $25 million to the now-merged Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, to buy the naming rights of the hall.

But in an unusual move for big-ticket donors, they are not naming it after themselves.

Instead, it will be known as Marian Anderson Hall, after the international opera star, Philadelphia native, and the first Black singer to perform at the Metropolitan Opera. The hall will be officially re-dedicated with new signage on June 8.

Miller had been a board member and interim president back when the Kimmel Center was still under construction as the so-called Regional Performing Arts Center. She helped finalize the original agreement with Verizon.

“While we’re so appreciative of Verizon’s commitment over those years, the chance to do something that was so long overdue — to pay tribute to Marian Anderson — was enormously appealing,” Miller said.

The decision to name the venue in honor of a musical hero runs against trends in naming rights, which often act as a form of advertising. For example, the outdoor music venue in Camden, New Jersey, now known as the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, has changed its name seven times since it opened in 1995 as the Blockbuster-Sony Museum Entertainment Centre.

The Kimmel Center, itself, is named after a major donor, Sidney Kimmel.

“There’s nothing wrong with that and we should appreciate all the donors who contribute to the many wonderful buildings in Philadelphia where their names are attached,” said Worley. “This just happened to be a more appealing opportunity to us.”

In addition to honoring Anderson, Worley said the rededication is financially prudent: The Anderson name might better drive future fundraising for building maintenance, which is needed regularly.

“I thought more people would be interested in contributing to a building named after Marian Anderson than a building named after any individual donor,” he said.

The new Marian Anderson Hall will be the only major performance venue named after the singer. Cheyney University has its Marian Anderson Music Center with a small auditorium, and those prone to quick internet searches may discover UCLA has a Marion Anderson Hall, but check your spelling — that is a business management school named after someone else.