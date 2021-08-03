Marian Anderson statue will make history as first Philly monument to a Black woman

Famed opera singer Marian Anderson will soon be immortalized with a statue outside of the Academy of Music.

News that the likeness of the South Philadelphia-made contralto singer and trailblazer will welcome guests to the South Broad Street theater feels like progress to Jillian Patricia Pirtle, CEO of the National Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society. She is ecstatic to see the project 25 years in the making move ahead.

“From a young age, I was led to believe that if I put my heart, mind, and talent to a task, anything would be possible,” Pirtle said. “When you’re a young child, you need examples of that and Marian Anderson was one of those.”

Pirtle expects the new art to stand on the north end of the steps at the Academy of Music, where the songstress performed numerous times throughout her life. While there are other statues inspired by Black women in the city, including University of Pennsylvania’s “Brick House,” the Anderson statue will be the first freestanding work of art in the city honoring a specific Black woman.

Pirtle said her admiration for Anderson began when she was four, on her mother’s lap at the Academy of Music where she saw her and Audrey Hepburn perform at a UNICEF concert in the 1980s.

She got to know the museum’s founder, Blanche Burton-Lyles as a young woman when the pianist made her a fellow through the Marian Anderson Historical Society’s Scholars Program and Foundation.