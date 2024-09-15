Actress CCH Pounder’s art collection comes to the African American Museum

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Famed television and film actor CCH Pounder and her late husband, Boubacar Koné, amassed a collection of more than 500 contemporary works by African diasporic artists.

A selection of 40 of those works are currently on display at the African American Museum Philadelphia.

Pounder, who is featured in series such as “ER” and “The Shield,” has previously loaned her artwork collection to museums, such as the Charles Wright Museum in Detroit and the Dusable Black History Museum in Chicago.

Last summer, she invited AAMP’s vice president of curatorial services, Dejay Ducket, to her New Orleans home to plan an exhibition in Philadelphia.

“It was a feast for the eyes as we walked through. The biggest problem that I had with it was trying to narrow down what we might bring to Philadelphia,” Ducket said. “To live with artwork on that scale and that beauty — just being in that space was just amazing. You can’t leave uninspired.”

The exhibit “Shared Vision” focuses on figural works, paintings and mixed-media works that center the Black body as a landscape of tension where the artists explore ideas of history, identity and relationships.