What’s next for Philly’s Fashion District in Center City? Here’s what we know

Tami Sortman, president of the Washington Square West Civic Association, has lived in the neighborhood since the late 1990s. That means she shopped with Center City Philadelphia retailers when it was known as the Gallery, as well as after its renovation into the Fashion District.

It also means she watched the indoor mall struggle despite a $350 million facelift and the subsequent bankruptcy of a key business partner. Developers once promised the retrofitted mall would generate nearly $200 million in new tax revenues over 20 years while bringing thousands of jobs in exchange for $90 million in subsidies. But “it never turned into what it was supposed to be because COVID hit,” Sortman told WHYY News.

She wasn’t the leader of her local community organization that could influence commercial development on Market East until three years ago. The volunteer board meets regularly with real estate developers who have plans that could affect the neighborhood, like buildings that have been under construction for years several doors down from historic rowhomes.

“We’re eager to learn more about projects and investments that enhance the economic viability of our neighborhood and Center City,” Sortman said. She praised projects like the Honickman Center by Jefferson Health as one way to revitalize pedestrian spaces and bring both people and jobs to the community. “But it’s only one block,” she said.

In August, representatives of Comcast Spectacor approached the Washington Square West Civic Association board about an idea as an alternative to a plan for a new NBA basketball arena for redevelopment on Market Street east of City Hall, Sortman said. The board agreed to a closed-door meeting to hear them out, just like it did when approached repeatedly by representatives of the Sixers about arena plans on the same footprint, she said.

“We have open [board] meetings all the time. If there is an organization that wants to come and speak to us about anything, [as] the board, we are open to it. I have an open-door policy,” she said.

So she’s been confused about why Comcast’s “vision” for the Fashion District floated to her has been interpreted as a controversial move.

“I’m not sure why our meeting was such an explosive thing when it was presented to the city, then it was presented to Chinatown, and we’re the third group they presented to,” she said. “They brought it to us saying, ‘Here’s an idea.’ This is just an idea, that’s it. It was a big kind of dump of information to us. There wasn’t any major deep dive. They didn’t get into those logistics of zoning.”