From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia-based shopping mall operator Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust — otherwise known as PREIT — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company told investors on Monday morning.

It’s not the first time, either.

PREIT filed for bankruptcy three years ago in November 2020 — during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that began in March 2020.

Back then, PREIT restructured about $2 billion in debt, including an unsecured loan approved by Wells Fargo Bank.

This month, PREIT had more than $1 billion in debt it was in danger of defaulting upon, which prompted the bankruptcy and financial restructuring of its debt that comes with that process.

Except this time, when the bankruptcy court process is over, PREIT won’t likely be a publicly traded company on the stock market anymore but will be privately owned by investors.

Either way, PREIT’s shopping mall portfolio, which includes the beleaguered Center City Fashion District, has been prominent across the Delaware Valley.

Its portfolio also includes the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey, Plymouth Meeting Mall, and Willow Grove Park, among others.

The future plans for the Fashion District, which may include a new $1.5 billion NBA arena for the 76ers, are not immediately known as of early afternoon.

But what’s clear is that the deal between Santa Monica-based Macerich Company and the Philly mall operator PREIT has changed as a result of the bankruptcy, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission records show.

Macerich Company is taking over the $350 million debt and the asset in addition to daily operations, records show.

In January 2018, a joint partnership between PREIT and Macerich known as PM Gallery LP took out a $250 million loan to redevelop the Fashion District in Philly and to “repay capital contributions to the venture previously made by the partners.”

The $350 million plan to transform the then-Gallery mall into the Fashion District included more than $90 million in taxpayer dollars. More than half of that total was tied to a financing deal involving subsidies typically earmarked for economically depressed neighborhoods.

Developers promised the retrofitted mall would generate nearly $200 million in new tax revenues over 20 years while bringing thousands of jobs.

That was before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the economy, thrusting the U.S. brick-and-mortar retail market into a death spiral.

In December 2020, the deal changed again, so PREIT was on the hook for 50 percent of that total $350 million loan after Macerich paid down $100 million to $250 million.