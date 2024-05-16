From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On a drizzly spring morning, Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra arrived at the North Philadelphia home of Katrina Francis, a stroke victim who requires around-the-clock care. Before long, he was in the kitchen making eggs.

“It’s not going to look like a neat little omelet, now,” he said.

“That’s okay,” answered Lolita Owens, a home health care aide.

“We can start that bacon now,” Becerra said.

“Yes, she likes about three pieces,” Owens responded.

Owens is Francis’ primary caregiver. She works seven days a week, usually arriving at 10 a.m. and working well into the night. She never takes a vacation.