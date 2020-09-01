30 years after “America: What Went Wrong?”

Guests: James B. Steele

In 1992, JAMES B. STEELE and Donald Barlett co-authored a widely-acclaimed book, America: What Went Wrong that eyed growing income inequality and a government that favored the wealthiest citizens as a cause for many of America’s biggest failures. Almost 30 years later, the book has seen new life, with an updated edition, that confirms the thesis of their original work, and is a call to arms for change in America’s economic policy. Steele joins us to talk about why he decided to revisit this book, and what the government can do to right what he sees as the most egregious wrongs. But first, we’re going to discuss New Jersey governor Phil Murphy’s so-called “baby bonds” program that is in his 2021 budget. This would give the majority of the state’s newborns $1,000 in savings to pay for life’s biggest purchases in adulthood. Joining us is WHYY’s JOE HERNANDEZ to talk about the proposal and the reaction to it.