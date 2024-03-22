From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

North Philadelphia resident Taylor Brothers was a teenager by the time her parents were able to insure her and her siblings. Her waitress mother and truck driver father did not have job-based insurance and could not afford to pay out of pocket for insurance premiums.

However, her mother signed them up for subsidized coverage under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA), which passed 14 years ago this week. That gave them access to the medicines they needed to treat her psoriasis and the family’s other medical needs.

“It was a godsend,” Brothers, now a CPR trainer, told WHYY News. “Even though my parents were working, they just couldn’t provide a family of five with health insurance.”

Brothers joined state Sen. Vincent Hughes and local doctors at a press conference warning voters about Donald Trump’s plan to repeal the ACA — as the former president has said several times he would do.

Although initially highly partisan, Republicans appear to have largely given up the fight over the 2010 law. However, the presumed party nominee still has it in his sites.

“We’re gonna fight for much better health care than Obamacare,” the former president said in January. “Obamacare is a catastrophe.”

Given the increasing popularity of the Obama-era law in recent years, the White House is playing up Trump’s comments and making preserving the ACA a central issue in the 2024 election while promoting the president’s efforts to increase the number of Americans who become insured through the program.

“The fact that today there are more Americans who have health insurance coverage, therefore can take their child to the hospital, not worry about going bankrupt, is a testament to the work that the president has done to expand access to health care,” Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra told WHYY in a recent interview.