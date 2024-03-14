Pa. Dems, seniors angered by Trump’s comments about cutting entitlements

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Stephen Kinsey assembled several local senior citizens today to protest former President Donald Trump’s comments on Social Security and Medicare.

Trump, who just clinched his party’s nomination for president, told CNBC’s Squawkbox, “There is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements, in terms of cutting and in terms of also the theft and the bad management of entitlements.”

Standing in front of some of his elderly constituents, Kinsey told reporters that people shouldn’t be surprised given Trump’s efforts to cut down entitlements during his administration.

“More than 2 million Pennsylvanians rely on Social Security and Medicare, and Donald Trump wants to leave them with fewer benefits and give instead tax benefits and tax breaks to his wealthy friends and big corporations,” he said.