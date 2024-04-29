Delaware Gov. John Carney announces Wilmington mayoral run
Carney said he was “strongly considering” running last fall after current Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki announced he was retiring. Now he’s officially in the race.
What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.
Delaware Gov. John Carney announced Monday he will run for Wilmington mayor in an effort to succeed Mayor Mike Purzycki, who is not running for re-election after serving two terms.
The governor will face fellow Democrat and former state treasurer and current city Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter in the September primary. Jones-Potter previously campaigned for mayor in 2020, only to lose to Purzycki in a vitriolic three-way race. Attempts to reach Jones-Potter for comment were not immediately successful.
Carney, 67, has served two terms as governor, but is term-limited. Last fall, he told WHYY News he was “strongly considering” running for mayor. In a news release, he touted his experience as governor as the reason he is best suited for the job and said his priorities would be issues including public education and affordable housing.
“During my seven years as governor, we’ve invested more in the city of Wilmington than any administration that came before us,” he said. “Our state can be successful only if our city is successful. It’s as simple as that.”
There are currently no Republican candidates Carney or Jones-Potter would face in the general election.
Jones-Potter became the first African American in Delaware history to hold statewide office when Gov. Jack Markell appointed her as state treasurer in 2009. Her campaign touts her efforts in that office during the Great Recession and highlights her national recognition for financial education and empowerment initiatives launched during her tenure.
Her campaign says she plans to focus on issues such as increasing homeownership, youth violence protection and early childhood through 12th grade education.
As sitting governor, Carney is already dominating the funding contest. Campaign records show that the committee supporting his municipal run, Carney for Wilmington, ended 2023 with more than $100,000 cash on hand. Jones-Potter had about $21,240.
Before his election as governor in 2016, he served eight years as lieutenant governor and six years as the state’s at-large U.S. representative in Congress.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.