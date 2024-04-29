What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Delaware Gov. John Carney announced Monday he will run for Wilmington mayor in an effort to succeed Mayor Mike Purzycki, who is not running for re-election after serving two terms.

The governor will face fellow Democrat and former state treasurer and current city Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter in the September primary. Jones-Potter previously campaigned for mayor in 2020, only to lose to Purzycki in a vitriolic three-way race. Attempts to reach Jones-Potter for comment were not immediately successful.

Carney, 67, has served two terms as governor, but is term-limited. Last fall, he told WHYY News he was “strongly considering” running for mayor. In a news release, he touted his experience as governor as the reason he is best suited for the job and said his priorities would be issues including public education and affordable housing.

“During my seven years as governor, we’ve invested more in the city of Wilmington than any administration that came before us,” he said. “Our state can be successful only if our city is successful. It’s as simple as that.”