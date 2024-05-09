What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Television star Sheryl Lee Ralph joined Vice President Kamala Harris for a campaign event at Salus University in Montgomery County on Wednesday to discuss reproductive health rights as an election issue — the latest stop in the VP’s Reproductive Freedom tour of the country.

The two were introduced by Montgomery County resident Karen Ploch, who first told the audience about needing IVF treatments to start a family with her husband only to learn that the fetus wasn’t developing. The doctor gave her a choice: Undergo a procedure or let the miscarriage happen naturally.

“Would I be in a public place when the bleeding starts?” she wondered. “Would I wake up in the middle of the night to blood soak sheets? Would my body be able to pass the embryo naturally without causing an infection?”

She decided to have the procedure and, now months later, is pregnant again.

“None of this would’ve been possible without access to reproductive medicine,” she said. “The laws and barriers being put in place around our country not only put women’s lives at risk, but it also makes it even harder for women to get fertility treatment. And if Donald Trump returns to the White House, we could all lose the right to choose.”

After taking her chair on the stage, Harris called on the crowd to “again applaud Karen for her courage.”

“Because of her ability and your ability — everyone here — to understand what’s at stake and then to be here and to be engaged and be active, it’s going to make a difference for a lot of people,” she said.

Harris and Ralph have crossed paths several times in recent years. Ralph emceed a campaign event in South Carolina during Harris’ race for president in 2019. They were both guests at the Human Rights Campaign’s annual gala in 2022, during which Ralph was awarded the LGBTQ+ organization’s National Ally for Equality Award. Ralph also joined the vice president on a trip to Ghana last year. And Harris called Ralph to congratulate her on the Emmy win.

“What a wonderful journey we have had together,” Ralph said.

“You are an extraordinary artist and you are just a phenomenal leader,” Harris responded before both got down to the topic at hand.