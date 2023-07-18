The U.S. Food and Drug administration approved Opill as an over-the-counter product for all ages. Sometimes called the “minipill,” it contains a single hormone — progestin — and therefore has fewer side effects than combination pills that also contain estrogen.

Mehta said this option should help teens who may not be ready have a conversation with a parent about birth control.

“And that doesn’t mean that teenagers won’t have sex because they’re not talking to their parents,” she said. “They just may not be able to protect themselves adequately from pregnancy.”

Perrigo, the makers of Opill, have not yet publicly disclosed a price for the daily medication,

which comes in a 28-day supply per package. Cost is a major factor in whether or not the pill will truly be an accessible and affordable option, Tanaka said.

“Reasonable to somebody who has private insurance or reasonable to somebody who makes the medication may not be reasonable to the person who needs it,” she said.

With certain health insurance coverage, a month’s supply of birth control pills can cost as little as zero dollars. People can also use health savings accounts to pay for medication with higher price tags.

But many over-the-counter products are ineligible for insurance coverage or medical savings accounts.

In a statement, Perrigo said the medication will be available sometime in the first quarter of 2024.