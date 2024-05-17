Russell-Sluchansky: Inflation has come down since the pandemic when it saw historic numbers, but the Bureau of Labor Statistics still puts it higher than pre-pandemic times, which really cuts into the increased wages that the campaign has talked about. So what is the message for voters like Laurie?

Buttigieg: I think the message for voters like Lori, again, is to look at the difference between what we are proposing to do about it and what Donald Trump wants to do about it, right? Joe Biden has been laser-focused on cutting costs. Yes, we faced price increases, by the way, the entire world has, as a result of COVID inflation is coming down, but it’s still something that so many Americans are feeling.

It’s why Joe Biden was so focused on things like cutting the cost of insulin, getting rid of junk fees on credit cards and other expenses that Americans face. It’s why he’s confronting corporations that have been taking advantage of people, and it just couldn’t be more different than the anti-union, pro-corporation approach that Donald Trump took cutting taxes for the wealthy, opposing unions, opposing increases to the minimum wage that would actually make a difference when it comes to the everyday cost of living for Americans.

Russell-Sluchansky: Despite all this, the most recent poll looking at Pennsylvania, this one from the New York Times, puts President [Biden] well underwater in terms of favorability, with 50% not happy with the president. Another poll showed that only 17% of voters were happy with the choices they were given between the two. My conversations here with Democrats really support those numbers. For example, I talked with Diane from Allentown, who said she plans to vote for the president but is really voting against the former president, as you were saying. Here’s what she said about Joe Biden.

Diane: “I think he means well, I think he’s trying his best. I think he’s up against a lot. Age is a factor as far as the next election is concerned, but again, compared to the alternative, he’s our best choice, in my opinion.”

Russell-Sluchansky: Now, this really kind of jives with what you’re saying when a lot of Democrats I talk to talk about this election, they’re talking about voting against Donald Trump. What are your internal polls saying about the success of really pumping up that as a campaign strategy?

Buttigieg: This is not just about what we’re up against, but what we’re for, and we talk a lot about both.

When you have two people who have both been president, running for president against each other, you don’t have the kind of things that go on when there’s a brand-new face on the ballot. But you do have something that I actually think is an advantage for voters, which is exactly what you are comparing. You are comparing Joe Biden who, as Diane mentioned, is a good person who is doing everything that he can to make everyday life easier in America. Then you have someone like President Trump who is more focused on his own past and on revenge and retribution, whose presidency was marked by chaos, by inferior economic results compared to the current presidency, not to mention a violent attack on the United States Capitol.

You don’t have to wonder what you’re going to get. Again, I would focus not just on the promises that President Trump broke versus the promises that President Biden kept, like infrastructure, climate action, job creation and more, but the promises that Donald Trump kept taking away, [like] the right to choose. And if he kept that promise to take away rights in America, I think he would take away more rights in America given the chance.

Russell-Sluchansky: All right. So much to talk about, but we have to leave it there. Thank you so much for your time, Mr. Buttigieg.

Buttigieg: Thank you again for having me.