Who led the ‘blue shift’? Philly suburbs, Black voters helped Biden pull ahead in Pa.

The presidential race isn’t over, but Democrats in Pennsylvania are allowing themselves a sigh of relief. As of Friday afternoon, former Vice President Joe Biden holds a more than 13,000 vote lead over President Donald Trump, and looks poised to nab the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes.

Despite a flood of legal challenges from the Trump campaign, Biden’s end-of-week gain marks a crest point of what’s anticipated to become a comfortable margin of victory for the Scranton native in the battleground state.

At midnight on Election Day, Trump’s lead was about half a million votes, with the majority of them cast in person at the polls. That difference has shrunk by the hour since Tuesday, as county election officials tabulated more than 2.6 million mail ballots. A proposal allowing early processing of mail ballots could have meant a faster result, but Republicans in Harrisburg refused to agree to the measure as a standalone reform.

The so-called “blue shift” was widely predicted, but who are the Keystone State voters that took Biden over the top?

A spread of trends are emerging in the early election returns, Democratic officials say. There was a Democratic groundswell in the Philadelphia suburbs; sizable gains in bellwether counties like Northampton and Erie; overwhelming support from predominantly Black communities; and a stronger performance than Hillary Clinton in the northeastern part of the state.

Black vote for Biden called ‘extremely significant’

At a rally outside Philadelphia’s ballot counting center Friday, Mother Bethel AME Rev. Mark Tyler, a leader in the POWER interfaith group, said the Trump team’s flailing efforts to disenfranchise mail ballots only sparked more ire for him as the descendent of Black Pennsylvanians who were denied the right to vote.

“I carry my ancestors in my hands,” Tyler said. “My vote counts because they had no vote, they had no voice.”

He shouted out peers in other cities that helped push states blue this election. “The children of our ancestors are speaking in Atlanta, in Detroit, in Las Vegas, in Phoenix, and in the birthplace of Democracy, Philadelphia Pennsylvania,” he said. “We will not be silenced.”

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, whose district includes Philadelphia, said Biden’s edge in Pennsylvania gave him hope about moving the needle on issues like poverty and affordable housing in the coming years — and possibly passing another coronavirus stimulus package, despite looming partisan gridlock in Washington.

Evans, a longtime powerbroker in the politically influential neighborhoods of Northwest Philly, called the Black vote “extremely significant” for Biden’s reclamation of Pennsylvania. The voter-rich 10th Ward, for example, went overwhelmingly for the Democrat. Early data shows him winning 98% of the vote there.

Alongside key victories in Michigan and Wisconsin, Democrats are poised to regain much of the “blue wall” steel belt states that bucked Hillary Clinton for Trump in 2016. Nationwide exit poll data suggests Black voters favored Biden 87%.

“Cities like Philadelphia, Detroit and Milwaukee are very much the core to him becoming the President of the United States,” Evans said. “I can say to you that … Black people specifically saw the current occupant to the white house as a threat to this democracy.”

Black voters in more rural parts of Pennsylvania also contributed to Biden’s lead. Jonathan Pretlow, 43, lives in Chambersburg, Franklin County, where Trump currently holds 71% of the vote. He said it’s a “beautiful day” and said the mail ballot process helped enfranchise more people.

“This is Trump Country, but every vote counts, you know, even being a Democrat in a Republican stronghold, you still have to do your civic duty,” said Pretlow. “I’m so proud of Philly.”

Philadelphia pushed Biden over the edge in Pennsylvania in the early hours of Friday morning, sending much of the city into a frenzied celebration.

“Donald Trump was right — bad things happen in Philadelphia, for him,” said Democratic City Committee Chairman Bob Brady.

With more than 6.5 million votes tallied in the presidential race, statewide voter turnout has trounced the 2016 election, where voters cast 6.1 million votes in the presidential race. Overall, Biden dominated the popular vote nationally and now holds the record for most votes ever cast for a U.S. presidential candidate.