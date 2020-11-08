This story originally appeared on WITF.

___

Pennsylvania’s presidential vote count continues, even as news organizations have called the contest for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden was up nearly 37,000 votes – a fraction of the number of ballots left to be processed – Saturday night.

At that point, county election workers had nearly 61,000 mailed ballots to go, Pa. Department of State statistics show.

The Associated Press was first to call the race late Saturday morning, in large part because that’s when DoS data updated and showed Biden’s margin eclipsing the recount benchmark of 0.5 percent.

In response to an inquiry from WITF for details how provisional ballots figured into projections, the AP provided an updated explanation of why the organization called Pennsylvania for Biden. The AP examined provisional ballot splits from “Trump-leaning” counties and found the president gained votes at an even lower rate than for mailed ballots across the state, according to the organization’s official statement. AP couldn’t confirm Saturday which counties’ ballots were used.