Fireworks, car horns, cowbells: Celebrating the Biden-Harris win in Philly
Updated 2:05 p.m.
Fireworks, beeping cars, cowbells and cheers could be heard across the region Saturday as the Associated Press called the presidential race in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.
Amid horns blaring and cheering in West Philadelphia, John Rogers, 38, of North Philadelphia, said he found out about Biden’s victory as soon as the announcement was made, “because I’ve been on air since I voted.”
“It’s like a sigh of relief. Really, a sigh of relief, because on numerous occasions lately Donald Trump showed his dislike for the minorities, you know, Blacks, Mexicans, nobody that really wasn’t white … He promoted violence, I never really experienced this much violence as in the last year and change … We’re due for a change.”
Rogers said he knew Philadelphia would push Biden and running mate Kamala Harris over the top. “I knew we were gonna come through. That’s what we do. That’s what we do, that’s all.”
My neighborhood is nuts. 34 Trolley running down Baltimore laying on the horn! pic.twitter.com/2IfDjKHRAd
— Michelle Biloon (@biloon) November 7, 2020
“Count the vote” protests slated for Saturday blended into the celebrations already taking place in front of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where Philadelphia elections officials continue to process some 40,000 ballots. If the past few days have been any indication, there will be music and dancing throughout the day in Center City.
Bethany, 35, has lived in Philly for 13 years. The last time she saw the city like this? “When the Eagles won the Super Bowl.”
At Independence Mall. This was supposed to be a “count every vote” rally and it’s turned into a celebration for Biden/Harris pic.twitter.com/q5ALA0ZL12
— Ximena Conde (@RadioXimena) November 7, 2020
Biden’s victory, propelled by Black voter turnout in cities like Philly, came the same day Walter Wallace Jr. was laid to rest after police fatally shot him in front of his mother while he experienced a mental crisis on Oct. 26.
Yet even amid the sadness of the funeral service for Wallace in North Philadelphia, the moment of Biden’s victory was noted.
The pastor just announced that Joe Biden has won the election to the crowd at Walter Wallace’s funeral and the church erupted.
“I’ve been praying for this division to stop. Amen.”
“Let the healing begin!”
— Avi Wolfman-Arent (@Avi_WA) November 7, 2020
A moment of silence for Wallace was offered by a group celebrating on the grass near Independence Hall.
Retiree Veronica Norris, 65, phone-banked for Biden through her union. “I’m so proud to be here with my cane and my good working legs to celebrate all the hard work,” said Norris. “Health care, Medicare, Social Security, all that was on the ballot.
A theme began to emerge. This isn’t 2008, speakers and others said — hoping for change isn’t enough. For Norris, placing Biden in the White House means she can focus on local issues. “We can focus on murders in the city of Philadelphia, police reform.”
A “Stop the War on Black and Brown People” protest had previously been scheduled for 3 p.m. in front of City Hall.
“No matter who wins the election, we must keep the struggle in the streets and demand accountability!” the Facebook page for the event read. The day after Election Day, Philadelphia officials released police body camera footage showing the moments leading to Wallace’s shooting death.
Organizations including the Party for Socialism and Liberation – Philly, Philly Boricuas, and Workers World Party – Philly maintain that no Democratic Party politician can end police brutality, food insecurity, or a lack of health care.
“There are a lot of streets in Philadelphia that need to be revitalized,” said Upper Darby resident Walter Barrett, 58, who went door to door canvassing during the pandemic to boost turnout. “We just want to get to a point where we can not just look out for the 1% but the marginalized.”
Dr. Peter Puthenveetil, a 32-year-old emergency room doctor at Jefferson, made a “THANK YOUSE” sign and came out to celebrate before his shift. He hasn’t seen his family in 10 months because of the pandemic. He’s hopeful that the Biden-Harris administration will “listen to the doctors” and get it under control.
