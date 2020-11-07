Fireworks, car horns, cowbells: Celebrating the Biden-Harris win in Philly

Updated 2:05 p.m.

Fireworks, beeping cars, cowbells and cheers could be heard across the region Saturday as the Associated Press called the presidential race in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

Amid horns blaring and cheering in West Philadelphia, John Rogers, 38, of North Philadelphia, said he found out about Biden’s victory as soon as the announcement was made, “because I’ve been on air since I voted.”

“It’s like a sigh of relief. Really, a sigh of relief, because on numerous occasions lately Donald Trump showed his dislike for the minorities, you know, Blacks, Mexicans, nobody that really wasn’t white … He promoted violence, I never really experienced this much violence as in the last year and change … We’re due for a change.”

Rogers said he knew Philadelphia would push Biden and running mate Kamala Harris over the top. “I knew we were gonna come through. That’s what we do. That’s what we do, that’s all.”

My neighborhood is nuts. 34 Trolley running down Baltimore laying on the horn! pic.twitter.com/2IfDjKHRAd — Michelle Biloon (@biloon) November 7, 2020

“Count the vote” protests slated for Saturday blended into the celebrations already taking place in front of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where Philadelphia elections officials continue to process some 40,000 ballots. If the past few days have been any indication, there will be music and dancing throughout the day in Center City.

Bethany, 35, has lived in Philly for 13 years. The last time she saw the city like this? “When the Eagles won the Super Bowl.”