The eyes of the world were on Philadelphia last week as ballots were counted for the 2020 presidential election. Here’s what they saw as the tally slowly mounted to a victory for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

As Election Day dawned, voters anxious about mailing their ballots came to the polls early and waited in long lines.

Joe Biden made a campaign stop in Philadelphia outside the office of U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, thanking canvassers who had spent Election Day knocking on doors, making assurances about getting the pandemic under control, and rebuilding the middle class.