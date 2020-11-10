Election 2020

All eyes on Pennsylvania: Photos and videos from election week 2020

At 12th and Arch Streets in Philadelphia, protesters from both sides were separated by a line of police. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The eyes of the world were on Philadelphia last week as ballots were counted for the 2020 presidential election. Here’s what they saw as the tally slowly mounted to a victory for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

As Election Day dawned, voters anxious about mailing their ballots came to the polls early and waited in long lines.

Joe Biden made a campaign stop in Philadelphia outside the office of U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, thanking canvassers who had spent Election Day knocking on doors, making assurances about getting the pandemic under control, and rebuilding the middle class.

Joe Biden makes a campaign stop in Northwest Philadelphia on Election Day.
Former Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, made a campaign stop in Northwest Philadelphia on Election Day. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Across the city, performers and musicians entertained voters as they waited in long lines at the polls.

Stilt waker Erin Flannigan (center) entertained voters at Congreso Training Center in Kensington. Poll workers Tara Fisher (left of Flannigan) and Wanda Cordero were grateful.
Stilt waker Erin Flannigan (center) entertained voters at Congreso Training Center in Kensington. Poll workers Tara Fisher (left of Flannigan) and Wanda Cordero were grateful. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
The Resistance Revival Chorus performs in front of City Hall, onboard a flatbed truck, as part of a voter motivational effort called
The Resistance Revival Chorus performs in front of City Hall, onboard a flatbed truck, as part of a voter motivational effort called "Joy To The Polls" organized by Election Defenders. Meah Pace is the lead singer with her arms out. (Alan Chin for WHYY)

The urban cowboys of Fletcher Street rode their horses through the streets in an effort to get out the vote.

13-year-old Nahye Hyman raises a fist on his horse Sally during a GOTV ride down 52nd Street (Layla A. Jones/Billy Penn)

As a record number of mail and absentee ballots were processed at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in the days following the election, local activists rallied in the streets demanding that every vote be counted.

President Donald Trump’s supporters, claiming without evidence that voter fraud had taken place on a major scale, also rallied to support him. The two groups converged outside the Convention Center forming dueling rallies that continued for days.

Protesters dance in the street outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where Philadelphia's mail and absentee ballots are being counted
Protesters dance in the street outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where Philadelphia's mail and absentee ballots are being counted on Nov. 5, 2020. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
About two dozen protesters gathered outside Philadelphia’s vote counting headquarters in support of President Trump.
About two dozen protesters gathered outside Philadelphia’s vote counting headquarters in support of President Trump. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY
Dancing mail boxes were present at a rally in Philadelphia demanding the count of every vote in Pa.
Dancing mail boxes were present at a rally in Philadelphia demanding the count of every vote in Pa. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Election workers scan ballots at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Election workers scan ballots at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Related Content

On Friday morning, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of two Virginia men on firearms charges who allegedly posed a threat to the vote-counting center. They arrived in Philadelphia Thursday night in a Hummer sporting QAnon decals, which was parked on the street outside the Convention Center.

Philadelphia police say they are investigating an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia connected to a Hummer parked nearby. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

As Philadelphia’s vote counting wound down, the dueling rallies outside continued.

Philadelphia’s ballot-counting process winded down by Friday afternoon. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
At 12th and Arch Streets in Philadelphia, protesters from both sides were separated by a line of police.
At 12th and Arch Streets in Philadelphia, protesters from both sides were separated by a line of police. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

On Saturday, major news organizations called the race for Biden. Celebrations exploded across the city. Members of Unite Here and other local unions marched through Center City, celebrating the Democratic victory.

Joe Biden supporters drink in celebration of the projected win of the presidency. Hundreds gather outside Philadelphia City Hall in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, November 7, 2020. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)
Frank Luzi came to celebrate Biden’s win from his home in Havertown, Pa. He said he proud of his county. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Demonstrators march through Center City Philadelphia to celebrate a Biden win.
Demonstrators march through Center City Philadelphia to celebrate a Biden win. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Sam Pride of Girls Rock Philly leads a song as demonstrates celebrating a Biden win march up Market Street in Philadelphia.
Sam Pride of Girls Rock Philly leads a song as demonstrates celebrating a Biden win march up Market Street in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Demonstrators march through Center City Philadelphia to celebrate a Biden win.
Demonstrators march through Center City Philadelphia to celebrate a Biden win. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Hundreds gather outside Philadelphia Convention Center after Joe Biden is projected to win the 2020 presidential election, in Philadelphia on Saturday, November 7, 2020. (Miguel Martinez for WHYY)
Trump supporters stand outside Pennsylvania Convention Center after Joe Biden is projected to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election in Philadelphia on Saturday, November 7, 2020. (Miguel Martinez for WHYY)

On Saturday night, President-elect Biden called for healing and cooperation in his victory speech at the Wilmington Riverfront.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrate their election win with thousands of supporters at the Wilmington Riverfront in Delaware.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrate their election win with thousands of supporters at the Wilmington Riverfront in Delaware. (Saquan Stimpson for WHYY)
Kamala Harris addresses supporters at the Wilmington Riverfront in Delaware.
Kamala Harris addresses supporters at the Wilmington Riverfront in Delaware. (Saquan Stimpson for WHYY)

 

Biden supporters, including Mary Liz Cawley of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, gather at the Wilmington Riverfront to cheer on President-elect Joe Biden. (Mark Eichmann/WHYY)

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Part of the series

You may also like

About Emma Lee

Read more

About Kimberly Paynter

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate