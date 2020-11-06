‘Philly’s got this’: Dueling rallies converge on Philly ballot-counting center

While Philadelphia election workers count votes inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the area immediately outside has become a political battleground.

On one side of Arch Street, activists have been blasting music and demanding that election officials count every vote. On the other side, supporters of President Donald Trump called for a count stoppage and cast unsubstantiated aspersions on the legitimacy of Philadelphia’s tally. Many parroted talking points advanced by the president himself.

County officials started processing mail ballots Tuesday morning and the count, as expected, has taken days.

I’m at Philly’s convention center for @WHYYNews, where dozens of Trump supporters are protesting(?) the ballot counting inside, while dozens of anti Trump people chant “count every vote”—all while dozens of reporters jostle for interviews. Feels like a festival pic.twitter.com/Jfh2X0aser — Miles Bryan (@miles__bryan) November 5, 2020

Carl Dix, an organizer from New York with Refuse Facism, believes the Trump campaign’s attempts to block the ballot-counting process in Philadelphia is part of a plan to steal the election.

“So they come to a place like Philadelphia with a lot of Black people. A lot of Latinos. And others who they think will vote against them and say ‘Don’t count their votes,’” Dix said.