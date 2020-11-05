Trump wins greater access to Philly mail ballot center; counting continues as Biden gains

Lewandowski arrived with an order from Commonwealth Court in hand, reversing an earlier ruling and granting the campaign observation access within 6 feet of election workers inside the canvassing center. Contrary to claims made by the campaign and Trump himself, observers had been allowed entry but were previously limited to an area about 20 feet away from workers.

“Democracy dies in darkness. This is the opportunity to shed light on what’s going on inside the building,” said Lewandowski.

The litigation caused a “brief” pause in vote tallying mid-morning, according to city spokesperson Kevin Feeley. “The count is going forward,” he told WHYY News. Philadelphia is appealing the ruling to the Pa. Supreme Court, city officials said.

Anyone can view Philly’s vote-counting operation from afar, thanks to a livestream set up by the City Commissioners, the board that oversees voting and elections in the city. The stream went viral on Election Day, attracting tens of thousands of viewers and prompting headlines in publications from Wired to Business Insider to TechCrunch highlighting the chance to view “democracy in action.”

As predicted, the climbing tally of mail ballot results in Pennsylvania shows former Vice President Joe Biden steadily gaining on the president’s current lead in the battleground state. Just over three-quarters of the state’s mail votes had been counted by midday Thursday.

Lauren Vidas, a Democratic election lawyer, said the latest ruling would change little regarding operations inside the ballot counting center.

“Both the Biden campaign and Trump campaign have had equal access to observe the ballot canvass process since it started Tuesday morning,” she said. “While this court order allows observers to be closer to staff processing the ballot, it does not grant any additional powers to observers in their role. This court order simply allows them to be slightly closer than they were before.”

Trump lawyers had initially sought to temporarily halt the count in Philadelphia altogether over these issues, and sources said efforts were still underway to throw up new legal obstacles to vote-counting. Trump has also implied, without evidence, that lack of adequate observation had already spoiled results.