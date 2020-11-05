Biden takes lead in Bucks County, holds other Philly suburbs

Following another all-nighter for ballot counters, tallies in Philadelphia’s suburbs showed a decisive turn towards Biden by Thursday morning.

Bucks County, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by about 10,000 voters, announced that former Vice President Joe Biden has overtaken President Donald Trump by about one percentage point, erasing the lead the president had up until that point.

With about 28,000 ballots left to tally, Biden has 177,019 votes to Trump’s 173,467.

“Biden’s lead is expected to widen today as the county continues its tabulation of mail and absentee ballots, which have heavily favored Democratic candidates here and across the nation,” wrote spokesperson Larry King in a release this morning