Protesters demand ‘every vote’ be counted, prepare for release of Wallace shooting footage

A couple of hundred protesters gathered at Independence Mall Wednesday afternoon to kick off what promises to be a string of rallies, marches and protests that aim to protect the integrity of the election process in Pennsylvania.

Rabbi Mordechai Liebling, an activist with POWER, addressed the crowd at Wednesday’s “Count Every Vote in Philadelphia” event, first by acknowledging the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

City officials have promised to release the bodycam footage worn by the officers who shot Wallace, as well as the 911 calls, and it’s likely they’ll come later today, which could prompt another string of protests. Liebling then moved on to address the election.

“Not counting every vote threatens to tear this nation apart,” Liebling said. In the late hours of election night, President Donald Trump called for “all voting to stop” and threatened to take the election to the Supreme Court, though it was not clear which results or which counts he would be contesting.