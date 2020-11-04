Speaking at a news conference Wednesday morning, Schmidt was unapologetic about the pace of the results.

“If you’re gonna get it right, and you’re gonna prevent problems which jeopardize voters’ votes, it’s more important to do it right than meet artificial deadlines,” he said. “We’re pushing out the results as quickly as we can. We’re not holding back.”

City Commissioner Al Schmidt on the pace of ballot-counting: “We’re pushing out the results as quickly as we can. We’re not holding back.” @WHYYNews — Aaron Moselle (@awmoselle) November 4, 2020

Schmidt’s prediction comes as the national spotlight shines ever brighter on battleground Pennsylvania, one of seven states that have yet to be called for President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden currently has 238 electoral college votes. Trump has 213. A total of 270 is needed to win the White House.

Thanks to a state Supreme Court decision, Pennsylvania counties must count any ballots that arrive between 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 — unless there’s an indication the vote was cast after Election Day.

City Commissioner Lisa Deeley could not say how many mail ballots the county received after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Asked about a timeline for getting everything counted, Deeley had a brisk response.

“We’ll be done as soon as we’re done,” she said.

The commissioners are expected to provide another update later on Thursday. Turnout statistics and other numbers are available at their website.