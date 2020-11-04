As county boards of elections move to count a mountain of mail-in ballots, Pennsylvania’s competitive congressional races remain unresolved as of Tuesday night.

In the Philadelphia suburbs, only the 1st District, which is mainly in Bucks County, was expected to be close. Election returns trickled in, with only 14% of votes tallied as of midnight. Earlier in the evening, voters stood in long lines, reportedly up to three or four hours, to cast ballots after the sun went down.

Two-term Republican incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick faces Democratic challenger Christina Finello.

Fitzpatrick ran for the seat in 2016 after his brother Mike announced he would not run for reelection. Mike Fitzpatrick passed away of cancer in January of this year. The younger Fitzpatrick, a former special supervisory agent for the FBI, has far outraised his opponent, with receipts totalling $3.8 million to Finello’s $1.8 million, according to Federal Election Commission disclosures.

Finello, a lawyer and clinical psychologist by training, has served on the Ivyland Borough Council since 2017. Her campaign issues include lower prescription drug prices, funding Planned Parenthood, making college more affordable, banning assault-style rifles and reestablishing diplomatic relations abroad.

Around 8:30 p.m., Finello gave a speech via Facebook live. At that time, Pennsylvania wasn’t reporting any returns for Bucks County, so it focused not on victory or concession, but urged patience.

“We need to let the hardworking public servants of Bucks and Montgomery county complete their duties,” she said. “Do not fret if early results from Election Day, in-person votes, tell one story. That’s not the whole picture.” Around 400,000 votes were cast in the race, about half of which were mail-in ballots, said Finello.

The most competitive race in the commonwealth is the 10th District, in Central Pennsylvania. Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry ended the night leading challenger Democratic Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, with just over half of the votes counted. Perry first went to serve in Congress in 2012, after serving in the Pennsylvania state house.

A staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, Perry is a member of the House Freedom Caucus and has voted against a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package which passed the House in May, but has not advanced in the Senate.

DePasquale, who previously held positions with the City of York and as a state representative, became Pennsylvania Auditor General in 2013. In that role, he serves as the fiscal watchdog for the state government, auditing spending from school districts to emergency services.

As one of the most contested races in the country, money has flowed in for both candidates. DePasquale has a slight edge in terms of funds raised, with $3.78 million raised over the cycle to Perry’s $3.54 million. Once a solidly Republican area, voter registration has also tightened as demographic shifts occur and district boundaries were redrawn. As of the day before the election, there were 233,711 registered Republicans, 211,277 registered Democrats and 84,672 registered independents residing in the district.