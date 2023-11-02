Hundreds protest at Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

A large group of protestors are gathering at Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Roughly 300 people are sitting inside the station’s main terminal, with even more demonstrators gathering outside. In a release, organizers said protestors “may” engage in acts of civil disobedience similar to ones seen in Washington, D.C. and New York City in response to the conflict.

Protestors are urging a ceasefire in Gaza and calling for an end to the U.S.-pledged support of Israel.

The interfaith rally includes “Jewish Voice for Peace,” “If Not Now,” and the “Philly Palestine Coalition.”

Police and city officials say they are monitoring the situation at 30th Street Station. Police barricades have been set up outside, and dozens of officers have been stationed at the scene.

SEPTA is warning of possible delays related to the demonstrations, but as of 5 p.m., no significant delays have been reported.

Officials in Gaza say the death toll has surpassed 9,000, as Israel continues its military operation following the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attack that left at least 1,400 Israelis dead.

Editor’s Note: The Associated Press and 6abc contributed to this report.