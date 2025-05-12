From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Hundreds gathered at Philadelphia’s Love Park on Mother’s Day to advocate for human rights nationally and abroad, specifically the detention of immigrants and the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

People of differing faiths, backgrounds come together for a peaceful protest

More than 30 local advocacy groups organized the protest Sunday, demanding “protections and rights for all children, everywhere.”

Keziah Ridgeway, a Muslim mother of four, noted the diversity of the people, many of whom were also mothers, who gathered near the Love sculpture and empathized with those who have lost children throughout the various global conflicts happening simultaneously.

“I couldn’t imagine waking up one day and having my home bombed and looking over and my child is gone or multiple children [are] gone,” Ridgeway said. “That’s what mothers in Sudan, in Congo, in Palestine and even here with people who came here for a better life, wake up one day, their husbands are gone or their mothers are gone and sent back to another country.”

The Associated Press reports that the Trump administration is looking into suspending habeas corpus, the constitutional right for people to legally challenge their detention by the government. White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said the administration is looking for ways to expand its legal power to deport migrants who are in the United States illegally.

Helena Pylväinen, one of the organizers of Sunday’s protest, said President Donald Trump’s actions are trying to “make it scarier and scarier to be visible, to be loud,” and “to stand up to justice.”

“What that means is that this is the most important time to stand up and be visible and speak out for people’s rights,” Pylväinen said.

Trump’s impact is being felt locally

Philadelphia’s immigrant community has been on a heightened state of alert since the first reported ICE operation at a car wash in North Philadelphia in January, where seven people were detained by the Trump administration. And last month, it was announced that the largest Cinco de Mayo celebration on the East Coast, Carnaval de Puebla, was canceled this year over fears of potential ICE operations.