Hundreds of Philadelphians of all ages marched to LOVE Park on Sunday to mark the 30th anniversary of the Million Man March.

In 1995, the march led by the Nation of Islam’s controversial leader, Minister Louis Farrakhan, served as a “holy day of atonement and reconciliation” for African American men. On that day, Farrakhan urged them to “build your own communities, avoid drugs and violence, register to vote, build Black political power and invest in Black businesses.”

Local activist Kenneth Salaam was the first guest to take the stage this Sunday. He greeted the crowd by saying, “Alhamdulillahi rabbil alamin,” which translates to “Praise be to Allah, the Lord of the Universe.”

“When you say ‘Assalamu alaikum,’ you’re not just saying peace be unto you; we’re saying peace be unto you and everyone you are connected with,” Salaam said. “I was in Washington 30 years ago, and what we did, we proved to the world that the African American men can come together peacefully, without violence, without hatred, and stay focused on one dream, one aim.”