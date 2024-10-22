LOVE Park ‘portal’ connects Philadelphia to several international cities
The portal was activated on Tuesday, enabling Philadelphians to connect with people around the world.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
An art installation “portal” in Philadelphia’s LOVE Park is now activated and is connecting the City of Brotherly Love to several international cities.
The portal first appeared last Friday and the city officially launched it on Tuesday.
It was activated at 10 a.m. during a special unveiling ceremony.
“What may seem like a simple camera is actually a gateway — a direct connection to cities, people, and cultures across the world,” said Michael Newmuis, with the City of Philadelphia. “The portal offers a glimpse into the future and what’s possible.”
The bright, shiny structure has been making Philadelphia residents stop and stare.
Now, Philadelphians can peer through and say hello to people in a variety of international cities, including Dublin, Ireland. Visitors will also be able to connect with people in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Organizers say Philadelphia will be able to connect with more cities in the future as more “portals” are installed across the world.
The Philadelphia portal was relocated from New York City, where it also connected visitors to Dublin.
“Like the Liberty Bell, there is a small crack, but that’s not going to stop us from making history through this incredible, beautiful portal,” Newmuis added.
The “portals” are technology-based art sculptures in public spaces that connect to other sculptures internationally providing a real-time, unfiltered livestream 24/7. It allows visitors to watch and interact with each other thousands of miles away.
The project was created by a Lithuanian artist in 2021 to meet people beyond borders and unite the world.
People Action News spoke with said it’s fascinating and they are excited it is here in Philadelphia.
“I’m kinda like art. It’s kinda thought-provoking,” said Stan Karwoski, from St. Paul, Minnesota. “I’m from Minnesota, so it kinda looks like a hockey puck with a hole in it.”
“It reminds me of like the scary movie, The Ring, like the girl is going to climb out of it or something like that,” said Brett Sommerer, from Northeast Philadelphia.
Officials said the installation project comes at no cost to the city.
