LOVE Park ‘portal’ connects Philadelphia to several international cities

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An art installation “portal” in Philadelphia’s LOVE Park is now activated and is connecting the City of Brotherly Love to several international cities.

The portal first appeared last Friday and the city officially launched it on Tuesday.

It was activated at 10 a.m. during a special unveiling ceremony.

“What may seem like a simple camera is actually a gateway — a direct connection to cities, people, and cultures across the world,” said Michael Newmuis, with the City of Philadelphia. “The portal offers a glimpse into the future and what’s possible.”

The bright, shiny structure has been making Philadelphia residents stop and stare.

Now, Philadelphians can peer through and say hello to people in a variety of international cities, including Dublin, Ireland. Visitors will also be able to connect with people in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Organizers say Philadelphia will be able to connect with more cities in the future as more “portals” are installed across the world.

The Philadelphia portal was relocated from New York City, where it also connected visitors to Dublin.