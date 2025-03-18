Underground fire causes blackout in Philly’s University City, impacting traffic and 30th Street Station
The power outage affected a two-block range in West Philadelphia.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
An underground fire caused a blackout in Philadelphia’s University City section Tuesday morning.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Market Street.
The fire caused a manhole cover to explode, cutting power for two blocks, according to officials.
30th Street Station is also impacted. Officials there told WHYY News partner 6abc they are operating on a backup generator and that trains are running.
Crews have arrived on the scene and are assessing the problem.
Some lanes of traffic are blocked on Market Street.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.