Underground fire causes blackout in Philly’s University City, impacting traffic and 30th Street Station

The power outage affected a two-block range in West Philadelphia.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • March 18, 2025
30th Street Station in Philadelphia.

30th Street Station in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An underground fire caused a blackout in Philadelphia’s University City section Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Market Street.

The fire caused a manhole cover to explode, cutting power for two blocks, according to officials.

30th Street Station is also impacted. Officials there told WHYY News partner 6abc they are operating on a backup generator and that trains are running.

Crews have arrived on the scene and are assessing the problem.

Some lanes of traffic are blocked on Market Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

