Delaware lawmakers ended this year’s legislative session with Gov. Matt Meyer’s signature on all the budget bills after hours of uncertainty over whether they would leave Legislative Hall without passing a $977 million capital infrastructure bill.

Senate Republicans held up the passage due to their opposition to a controversial offshore wind bill.

There’s been no lack of drama this session, with Senate Democrats battling Gov. Matt Meyer’s administration over nominees for the Port of Wilmington, Democrats in the House fracturing over the session-long absence of former state Rep. Stell Parker Selby, Republicans fighting Democrats over local control of land use decisions for marijuana retail stores and a substation for an offshore wind project.

Hostage taking

The General Assembly passed the 2026 fiscal year $6.58 billion budget and the $37 million one-time supplemental spending bill last week, which Meyer signed into law early Tuesday morning. But enough Senate Republicans withheld their approval to sink the capital budget, also known as the bond bill, during Thursday’s vote in an attempt to hold it hostage to try to get a deal on a measure that would override Sussex County’s denial of a permit for an offshore wind project.

US Wind, a Baltimore-based subsidiary of an Italian energy company, has planned two projects off the Delmarva Peninsula that would provide Maryland with renewable power. The first, dubbed MarWin, would construct 21 turbines to generate 300 megawatts of electricity — enough to power 92,000 homes.

Sussex County Council voted 4-1 late last year to reject a permit application for US Wind subsidiary Renewable Development’s substation at the Indian River Power Plant, a former coal-burning station, in Dagsboro. The subsidiary has appealed the decision to the Delaware Superior Court.

The company plans to run power transmission cables from its proposed wind farm, located 3 miles offshore in the Atlantic Ocean to 3Rs Beach at Delaware Seashore State Park. The cables would run beneath Delaware-regulated wetlands, state waters and the Indian River Bay, and connect to the proposed substation.

The Senate passed the bill overturning that decision, sponsored by state Sen. Stephanie Hansen, D-Middletown, earlier this month and along party lines. The House passed it Monday night and Meyer quickly signed it into law.

The new law requires the permitting of an electric substation as a conditional use in a heavy industrial zone, including for a proposed renewable energy generation project of at least 250 megawatts. It is retroactive, meaning that if a county previously denied a permit that met these conditions on or after Aug. 3, 2023, the permit would automatically be approved.