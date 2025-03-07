From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The Delaware Supreme Court sided with Gov. Matt Meyer in his fight with state Senate leaders over nominees to the Port of Wilmington.

Meyer and Senate Democrats were at odds over whether Meyer could withdraw names submitted by former Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long during her two weeks as governor after Gov. John Carney resigned early to become mayor of Wilmington. Supreme Court justices ruled in an advisory opinion that the governor had the authority to change nominations up until confirmation.

“We need to move our port forward for the benefit of all Delawareans, not for a small group of outsiders,” Meyer said in a statement after the ruling. “Together we can realize the port’s potential to create thousands of quality union jobs.”

In a joint statement by Senate leadership after the opinion was issued, the Democrats said their singular goal “has been to ensure that the job creation and economic growth promised by the port expansion project remains a top focus.”

“With this chapter behind us, we reiterate our simple request: that Gov. Meyer offer up his own slate of port appointees who will fight for the union families for whom port expansion is a lifeline,” said Sens. David Sokola, Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman and Bryan Townsend. “Appointees who are committed to fulfilling the economic promise of this historic infrastructure investment.”