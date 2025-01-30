From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The political spat between Delaware’s new Gov. Matt Meyer and state Senate leaders over filling seats on the Diamond State Port Corporation board exploded into full public view Thursday.

The Senate Executive Committee considered board nominees put forward by then-Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, the former lieutenant governor who became governor for a two-week stint after former Gov. John Carney resigned early to start his new job as mayor of Wilmington.

Meyer requested those names be withdrawn last week. In a letter sent to Senate leaders Thursday morning, he told lawmakers he had withdrawn those names and threatened legal action if they moved forward with confirmation proceedings.

Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola, D-Newark, said in a statement opening the committee hearing on the nominations that Meyer spent the past week asking the nominees to withdraw their names instead of submitting his own names. He also said the governor did not submit any legal argument to them until Wednesday.

“At first glance, the governor’s analysis, at best, conflicts with our own counsel’s findings and further analysis may well be warranted,” Sokola said. “But the delay in the governor’s outreach to us until after the nominees were scheduled for their hearing is regrettable and I believe a little manipulative.”

Meyer said in his letter to the Senate that it scheduled the hearing without prior notice to him or the public.

“I am deeply concerned by the hurried nature of the nominations and the Senate’s proceedings,” Meyer’s letter said.

At the tail end of her two-week stint as governor, Hall-Long nominated prominent labor leaders James Ascione, William Ashe and Curtis Linton, along with former Board of Pilot Commissioners Chair Robert Medd. She also re-nominated former Delaware Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock and the board’s former chairman.

The Meyer administration said earlier this month that allowing Hall-Long to make the recommendations would be a repudiation of the voters who chose him over Hall-Long in last year’s Democratic primary by 10 percentage points. Meyer also beat former environmental protection chief Collin O’Mara in that primary, who garnered about 16% of the vote.

“Those who lose elections don’t get to make appointments,” Nick Merlino, Meyer’s deputy chief of staff, said at the time.

“I think that it’s unprecedented for someone who lost an election to be able to make nominations as a consolation prize on their way out,” he said. “It just seems wholly unfair to the voters of Delaware.”