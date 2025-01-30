‘Manipulative’: Delaware state senators accuse new Gov. Matt Meyer of playing politics with port board nominees
Gov. Matt Meyer sent a letter to senators after he was inaugurated, withdrawing his predecessors’ names for the port board.
This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
The political spat between Delaware’s new Gov. Matt Meyer and state Senate leaders over filling seats on the Diamond State Port Corporation board exploded into full public view Thursday.
The Senate Executive Committee considered board nominees put forward by then-Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, the former lieutenant governor who became governor for a two-week stint after former Gov. John Carney resigned early to start his new job as mayor of Wilmington.
Meyer requested those names be withdrawn last week. In a letter sent to Senate leaders Thursday morning, he told lawmakers he had withdrawn those names and threatened legal action if they moved forward with confirmation proceedings.
Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola, D-Newark, said in a statement opening the committee hearing on the nominations that Meyer spent the past week asking the nominees to withdraw their names instead of submitting his own names. He also said the governor did not submit any legal argument to them until Wednesday.
“At first glance, the governor’s analysis, at best, conflicts with our own counsel’s findings and further analysis may well be warranted,” Sokola said. “But the delay in the governor’s outreach to us until after the nominees were scheduled for their hearing is regrettable and I believe a little manipulative.”
Meyer said in his letter to the Senate that it scheduled the hearing without prior notice to him or the public.
“I am deeply concerned by the hurried nature of the nominations and the Senate’s proceedings,” Meyer’s letter said.
At the tail end of her two-week stint as governor, Hall-Long nominated prominent labor leaders James Ascione, William Ashe and Curtis Linton, along with former Board of Pilot Commissioners Chair Robert Medd. She also re-nominated former Delaware Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock and the board’s former chairman.
The Meyer administration said earlier this month that allowing Hall-Long to make the recommendations would be a repudiation of the voters who chose him over Hall-Long in last year’s Democratic primary by 10 percentage points. Meyer also beat former environmental protection chief Collin O’Mara in that primary, who garnered about 16% of the vote.
“Those who lose elections don’t get to make appointments,” Nick Merlino, Meyer’s deputy chief of staff, said at the time.
“I think that it’s unprecedented for someone who lost an election to be able to make nominations as a consolation prize on their way out,” he said. “It just seems wholly unfair to the voters of Delaware.”
Senators and nominees took shots at Meyer’s administration throughout Thursday’s committee hearing. Ashe said he was approached by Merlino and asked to remove his name from consideration. The nominee said he was promised he would be renominated, but refused to retract his name unless he was promised that all of Hall-Long’s appointments would be honored.
“Why would I withdraw my name for something that I’m passionate about and something that I love,” he said. “Why would I withdraw my name for anything?”
Two other nominees also reported some kind of contact by Meyer officials.
The Diamond State Port Corporation, a quasi-public entity that oversees the Port of Wilmington, has been seeking to build a $635 million container terminal at the Edgemoor property on the Delaware River. Sokola said in his committee remarks that they were holding the hearing because the port project is one of the most critical infrastructure projects in the state’s history.
“It is a project that has spanned the terms of multiple governors, and certainly multiple members of this chamber,” he said. “It is a project that, if executed well, has the potential to transform Delaware’s economy and lift up Delaware’s working class.”
The Edgemoor project has been the subject of legal challenges from the Philadelphia Regional Port Authority (PhilaPort) and ports affiliated with Holt Logistics Corp., whose affiliates operate terminals in Philadelphia and South Jersey. They sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after it had approved Delaware expansion plans. They argued that the new Edgemoor port would divert shipping to Delaware from Philadelphia.
U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney of the Western District of Pennsylvania blocked the project by invalidating key permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Kearney ruled last year that the Army Corps “arbitrarily and capriciously departed from its own procedures” in issuing the permits and ordered a closer, more in-depth review of the project.
Several nominees insisted that once the permit issue was resolved, the Edgemoor project was ready to move forward, despite any additional legal challenges from PhilaPort and Holt Logistics.
It’s unclear whether the full Senate will vote on the nominees before lawmakers take several weeks off while the Joint Finance Committee hears budget requests in February.
This story will be updated.
