This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Delaware and dozens of other states asked a court Wednesday to stop President Donald Trump’s administration from freezing federal spending going to states and nonprofits.

Trump’s Monday order temporarily paused most federal assistance to states while his administration planned to conduct an across-the-board ideological review to uproot progressive initiatives. It prompted two lawsuits, one by nonprofits and another by a coalition of states, including Delaware and New Jersey.

U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan blocked the funding freeze only minutes before it was scheduled to take effect in the lawsuit brought by nonprofit organizations. The administrative stay was set to last until Monday afternoon. Another court hearing was scheduled that morning.

The White House press secretary said on social media that the memo was rescinded to make the court case go away, but the federal review of spending would continue.

A spokesman for Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said rescinding the memo will not affect the states’ legal challenge.

“This is good news but it’s still too early to declare victory,” the AG’s communications director Mat Marshall said. “Given that this is a voluntary policy rescission by the administration, and not an enforced stay or a disavowal of policy, Delaware and the coalition of plaintiff states will forge ahead with our hearing today.”

The Trump administration is arguing the case is now moot.