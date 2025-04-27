As Laura, Kelso first went to get her state ID since most of the tasks require three pieces of identification: a state ID, a birth certificate and a social security card.

“When I saw I didn’t have all three IDs on my life card, I thought I will be very surprised if I get all three IDs before this whole simulation ends,” she said.

She did manage to get her state ID, at a cost of $15, on the second try and just in time for “week one” to end.

“Laura” was not “successful” the first week, having accomplished only one goal. She also failed to eat, which participants were supposed to do each simulated week. However, she was more fortunate than some of the others. She lived with her boyfriend, while five others who failed to pay rent ended up at a shelter. Several wound up back in jail.

Next, Kelso made her way to the treatment center where “Laura” had to check-in given her drug conviction.

“Got to make sure I’m clean and sober, I guess,” Kelso mused. However, she didn’t know where the treatment center was and found herself jostling through the crowd going up and down the tables.

“Life happens”

After she finally found it and was standing in line, volunteers passed out “life cards,” which could be called “life happens cards” and represent unexpected developments. Kelso’s card said it was Laura’s mother’s birthday so she needed to go to the “supercenter” to get a gift.

However, soon after she checked in at the treatment center, and forked over another $15, time was up and the second week was over. That meant Kelso only accomplished two items on a list of 10. It also meant no gift for Mom.

“I guess I was supposed to drop what I was doing and go get a gift,” Kelso said.

Then “Laura” had to go in for her probation meeting. It didn’t go well because she missed her first probation meeting while trying to get her ID. That meant her next stop was court.

But that didn’t go well either. “Laura” was told to draw an “action card,” which instructed her to report to jail. Just then, week three ended.

When week four started, Kelso was out of transportation tickets which she used up going to her various appointments and she needed to buy more.

“I’m not even sure where to get those,” she said. “You would think I would have a mental map by now of where everything is, but I think I’m just so flustered that I’m not really focusing.”

Kelso eventually found the table with transportation tickets and then headed back to the treatment center. A little later, week four ended and the simulation was over.

Kelso reflected on the ordeal.

“I’m beginning to understand why the recidivism rate is so high,” she said. “It should not be this complicated. We live in the 21st century. So it feels like it’s intentionally set up to be a barrier for those who are coming out of incarceration.”

Pennsylvania is home to more than 37,000 incarcerated individuals in state facilities, and each year thousands are released into communities that are often ill-equipped to support them. As a result, many end up back in prison.

A 2023 report from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections found that more than 60% of people released from incarceration are rearrested within three years, putting the state in the top 10 nationally for recidivism. Such rates reflect what many experts say is a failure to address the root causes of reentry challenges, such as the permanent black mark placed on individuals who find it difficult to find a job or a place to live.