When it was built more than 180 years ago, Philadelphia’s Eastern State Penitentiary was heralded as the world’s first true penitentiary.

Starting Saturday, the historic site is offering a weeklong spring break exhibit to attract families with children of all ages.

Damon McCool, the Eastern State Penitentiary senior specialist of research and public programming, said the exhibit focuses on the rich and captivating history of sports and recreation behind bars.

“We’ll have sports-themed scavenger hunts, sports-themed tours and panel discussions about boxing and chess in prison,” he said.