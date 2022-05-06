Eastern State Penitentiary sets death row to music

Eastern State Penitentiary has fully reopened for tours throughout the historic prison museum, after two pandemic years of closures and partial reopenings. For the first time ever Cell Block 15, aka death row, is open to visitors.

Like many places in the gloomy stone prison that suffered significant deterioration when it was abandoned in the 1970s, death row had been cordoned off for safety. Visitors were only able to look from a distance. Now they are able to walk into the cells to get a feel of solitary confinement.

The opening of death row was instigated by an artist sound installation. A speaker system has been put into the space to play back a recording of a composition by David Lee Powell, a death row inmate in Texas who was executed in 2010 for the killing of police officer Ralph Ablanedo in 1978. At the time of his execution by lethal injection he was the longest-serving death row inmate in the country, 32 years.

Powell had no previous musical training, and did not have access to any musical instruments while imprisoned. His only way of listening to music was through a radio he was allowed to keep in his cell.

“He was a mathematical genius,” said artist Mark Menjivar. “I think that was one of the primary lenses he viewed the world through.”

While in prison Powell took an interest in the mathematics of chance. He had read a magazine article about music written through a process of randomness that had been used by composers like John Cage. He then set his mind to re-writing “Der Spiegel” (The Mirror), a piece for violin duet attributed to Mozart.

Powell invented a process to randomize the rhythms of the notes.

“To compose this score, he took a dime and flipped it thousands and thousands of times,” Menjivar said.

Powell had no way to hear the music he composed. It only existed as a theory in his head, until years later when his lawyer, working on one of Powell’s appeals, was able to have a pianist play the piece for Powell over the phone.

Menjivar created a digital MIDI recording of Powell’s version of Der Spiegel and it now plays through ESP’s death row, which has over time dilapidated into a formidably eerie state.