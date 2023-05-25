Nearly 30 years after its transformation from an abandoned, derelict prison into an iconic museum for criminal justice reform, Eastern State Penitentiary will now be led by someone new.

Kerry Sautner, currently Chief Learning Officer at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, has been named president and CEO, succeeding founding director Sara Jane “Sally” Elk, who started giving hardhat tours of the dilapidated site in Fairmount in 1994. Elk became its first paid director in 2000.

“Huge shoes to fill,” Sautner said of her predecessor. “That is some amazing and powerful work when you look at the history. This was a decrepit institution filled with trees.”